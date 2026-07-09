NYC Health Dept Now Says 38 Legionnaires Cases In Manhattan

The New York City Health Department has reported an increase in Legionnaires' disease cases, with 38 confirmed cases now identified in Manhattan's Upper East Side. This cluster of Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacterium, has led to over 60% of those affected requiring hospitalization. Fortunately, no deaths have been reported in this outbreak, though seven people died during a similar outbreak in Harlem last summer.

The outbreak is concentrated in the Carnegie Hill and Yorkville areas, specifically affecting ZIP codes 10028, 10128, and 10075. Health officials have not yet pinpointed the source of the bacteria, but the focus is on rooftop cooling towers. According to NBC New York, over 160 cooling towers in the area are under inspection, and remediation efforts are underway.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has pledged to release the addresses of buildings with positive Legionella tests, a move not previously done. The new citywide law, effective since May, requires building owners to test cooling towers every 31 days, down from the previous 90-day requirement. Compliance has been limited, raising concerns about enforcement and the potential for further spread.

Health officials advise residents in the affected areas to watch for flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, and to seek medical attention if symptoms arise. The Health Department assures that drinking water, cooking, showering, and using air conditioning are safe.