Olympian David Hearn Pleads Not Guilty In Vandalism Case

U.S. Olympian and canoeist David Hearn has pleaded not guilty to charges of vandalism related to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Hearn, 67, appeared in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday (July 9) after being indicted on a single count of destruction of property, accused of causing over $1,000 in damage to the pool. He was released on his own recognizance, with a subsequent hearing scheduled for August 5.

The charges stem from an incident on June 19, where Hearn allegedly "forcefully and violently" removed a section of the pool's liner, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. Hearn and his legal team have denied these allegations, describing the case as an "outrageous" misuse of prosecutorial resources. Hearn's attorney, Norm Eisen, stated, "It is not a crime to touch the reflecting pool, to touch water in the United States of America."

The Reflecting Pool has been undergoing a $14 million renovation project initiated by President Donald Trump, which included a new liner and coating. However, the pool has faced issues such as algae growth and peeling paint. Three others have also been charged with misdemeanor destruction of property for allegedly removing pieces of the pool's blue sealant. All pleaded not guilty.

Hearn's supporters gathered outside the courthouse, protesting the charges and calling for their dismissal. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum noted that the pool is currently being drained to remove debris from the July Fourth celebrations.