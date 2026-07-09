Platner To Officially Withdraw From Maine Senate Race On Monday

Graham Platner will formally withdraw from the Maine Senate race on Monday (July 13), following allegations of sexual assault. The decision comes after Platner suspended his campaign on Wednesday (July 8), citing pressure from the Democratic Party and a desire for a transparent replacement process. According to NBC News, Platner announced his withdrawal after multiple reports of misconduct, including a recent accusation of sexual assault reported by Politico and CNN.

Platner, an oyster farmer and military veteran, gained attention with his populist campaign and endorsements from prominent figures like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. However, the allegations, including a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol and inappropriate online behavior, led to a loss of support from key Democratic figures and organizations.

The Maine Democratic Party has scheduled a nominating convention to select a new candidate by July 27. Several potential candidates have emerged, including former state Senator Troy Jackson, public health expert Nirav Shah, and Maine Beer Co. co-founder Dan Kleban. The BBC reported that Platner emphasized the need for an open and democratic selection process for his replacement.

Platner's withdrawal leaves Democrats scrambling to find a strong candidate to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins in the upcoming election. The race is crucial for Democrats aiming to gain control of the Senate in the November midterms. The Hill highlighted the urgency for Democrats to finalize their nominee before the July 27 deadline.