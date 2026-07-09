Poll Finds Young Audiences Prefer Short Movies

A recent survey conducted by a marketing research firm in New York reveals that today's movie audiences, particularly younger viewers, prefer shorter films. According to the Talker Research survey, adults on average favor movies that are about 88 minutes long. The survey results show a variance in preferences based on age groups. Gen Z viewers, for instance, prefer films to be around 82 minutes, while Baby Boomers are comfortable with movies lasting up to 93 minutes.

Despite this preference for shorter films, audiences continue to watch longer movies. For example, 'Toy Story 5' runs for 102 minutes, 'Project Hail Mary' extends to 156 minutes, and the upcoming release of 'The Odyssey' will have audiences seated for 172 minutes.

The findings highlight a trend among younger audiences who may have shorter attention spans or busier schedules, influencing their preference for shorter films. However, the continued success of longer movies indicates that compelling storytelling can still capture viewers' attention regardless of length.