Poll Finds Young Audiences Prefer Short Movies

By iHeartRadio

July 9, 2026

Universal Pictures Presents "The Odyssey" Paris Premiere
Photo: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

A recent survey conducted by a marketing research firm in New York reveals that today's movie audiences, particularly younger viewers, prefer shorter films. According to the Talker Research survey, adults on average favor movies that are about 88 minutes long. The survey results show a variance in preferences based on age groups. Gen Z viewers, for instance, prefer films to be around 82 minutes, while Baby Boomers are comfortable with movies lasting up to 93 minutes.

Despite this preference for shorter films, audiences continue to watch longer movies. For example, 'Toy Story 5' runs for 102 minutes, 'Project Hail Mary' extends to 156 minutes, and the upcoming release of 'The Odyssey' will have audiences seated for 172 minutes.

The findings highlight a trend among younger audiences who may have shorter attention spans or busier schedules, influencing their preference for shorter films. However, the continued success of longer movies indicates that compelling storytelling can still capture viewers' attention regardless of length.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices