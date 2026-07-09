President Trump Touts First Discount Freedom Fuel Gas Station To Open In US

The first Freedom Fuel gas station has opened in Philadelphia, offering discounted gasoline as part of a new network promoted by President Donald Trump and the White House. Motorists at the station can buy gas for $3.47 per gallon, which is about 50 cents less than the average price across Pennsylvania.

According to the White House, 25 privately owned Freedom Fuel stations have launched in the Philadelphia region, as well as South Jersey, with all of them selling fuel at the same $3.47 price point. The initiative, highlighted by the administration as proof that President Trump is working to lower gas prices, was officially announced on the White House's X account. Customers at the newly branded stations expressed relief at the savings, with one college student in Warminster, Pennsylvania, telling USA TODAY, "It's nice to save a little bit of money because I'm a college student trying to get through college."

Despite the public rollout, there are still questions about the origins of the Freedom Fuel Network. The White House stated that the federal government is not involved and that no outside entity is subsidizing the discounted prices. A spokesperson confirmed that the company behind the network privately owns the 25 stations, which were converted from existing brands such as Sunoco, Valero, and BP rather than being newly built locations.

The launch comes as gas prices have been rising nationwide due to global conflicts, including tensions involving Iran. AAA reported the national average at $3.79 per gallon on Monday (July 7), while prices in the Philadelphia area were around $3.95. Industry experts, such as GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan, questioned how the Freedom Fuel Network could offer such low prices without subsidies, noting, "Generally, when losses happen, somebody's got to pay for it."

The Freedom Fuel Network LLC filed for a trademark on July 1, but the company has not publicly identified its suppliers or detailed its funding structure. The White House and the company have not said how long the discounted prices will last or if all 25 locations are currently operational.

As the initiative draws attention and questions, customers continue to fill up at the discounted rate. Looking forward, ongoing global events and fuel supply issues may impact gas prices in the coming weeks.