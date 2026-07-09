Rams' Jackson Not Charged In Battery Case

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson will not face criminal charges following his arrest for alleged domestic battery last month. The Los Angeles County prosecutors announced that there is no criminal case against the 27-year-old, although the investigation remains open. Jackson was accused of attempting to take a woman's phone during an argument at his home.

The incident occurred on June 8 when police responded to a call at Jackson's San Fernando Valley residence. Officers reported that the woman involved had scratch marks on her arms. Despite the decision not to file charges, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office is considering alternative options for Jackson, such as community service, attending a class, or paying restitution.

The NFL is conducting its own investigation into the matter. Jackson, a six-year veteran who played college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes, previously faced a two-game suspension in 2024 for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The Rams have not yet made any moves to replace Jackson, indicating a belief that he may not face suspension.

The situation remains fluid, with the NFL's ruling still pending. The Rams are hopeful that Jackson will be available for the upcoming season, but they are aware of the potential for disciplinary action based on the league's findings.