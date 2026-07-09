Rockies' Domingo Acevedo Suspended 80 Games For PEDs

Colorado Rockies pitcher Domingo Acevedo has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol. Major League Baseball (MLB) officials announced the suspension on Wednesday (July 8), citing a violation of the minor league drug program. Acevedo, 32, is currently with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes.

Acevedo began the 2026 season with the Piratas de Campeche in Mexico before signing a minor league contract with the Rockies on May 1. Since joining the Rockies organization, he has posted a 2-0 record with a 5.81 ERA in six starts and two relief appearances. Prior to this, Acevedo pitched for the Oakland Athletics, recording a 4-4 record with a 4.09 ERA over 89 relief appearances from 2021 to 2023.

Acevedo is the eighth player to be disciplined for a drug violation this year. Among others, Jurickson Profar was suspended for the entire season on March 3 after testing positive for exogenous testosterone, while Max Kepler received an 80-game suspension on January 9 for Epitrenbolone.

The suspension is effective immediately, and Acevedo will be ineligible to play until he serves the full 80-game ban.