Singer Bonnie Tyler Dead At 75

Singer Bonnie Tyler, known for her iconic hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart," has died at the age of 75. Tyler passed away unexpectedly in a hospital in Portugal, where she was being treated for an illness. Her family confirmed the news on Thursday (July 9) via a statement on her official social media accounts.

Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, Wales, was rushed to a hospital in Faro, Portugal, in May for emergency intestinal surgery. She was placed in an induced coma to aid her recovery. Although she was reported to be improving, her condition remained critical. According to a BBC report, her spokesperson had expressed confidence in her recovery, but progress was slow.

Tyler rose to fame with "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in 1983, a song that topped charts worldwide and has since garnered over a billion views on YouTube. Her powerful, gravelly voice became her trademark after undergoing surgery to remove nodules on her throat in 1976. Tyler's career included Grammy nominations and representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013.

In addition to her music, Tyler was honored as a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her contributions to music. Her other hits include "Holding Out for a Hero" and "It's a Heartache." The Associated Press noted that Tyler's influence extended beyond music, with her songs featured in films and covered by various artists.

Her family, friends, and fans are mourning her loss, and many have expressed their condolences online. Tyler was married to Robert Sullivan, a property developer and former Olympic judo competitor.