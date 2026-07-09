Sixpence None the Richer Cancels Tour After Bassist Justin Cary's Death

Sixpence None the Richer have cancelled their upcoming tour following the death of band bassist Justin Cary.

The "Kiss Me" hitmakers took to Instagram to share the news with fans on Tuesday (July 7).

"We are completely heartbroken over the tragic and untimely loss of our bandmate, brother-in-arms, and friend for 30 years, Justin Cary," the statement read. "The past three years had been full of international tours, recording new music, and an even further deepening of the joy of making music together. We were looking forward to connecting with new and old fans around the world this summer and fall, but for now we need time to be still and grieve. With heavy hearts, we are canceling all remaining tour dates for 2026."

Justin Cary died at the age of 50, following a stroke, on June 18.

Lead singer Leigh Nash issued her own statement via Instagram at the time, mourning the loss of her former bandmate.

"'We sure had a great time' is an understatement," the "There She Goes" singer wrote. "Thank you, Justin. We love you forever."