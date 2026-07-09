'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Singer Bonnie Tyler Dead At 75

Bonnie Tyler died at the age of 75 on Wednesday (July 8) at a hospital near her home in Portugal.

Per her official Facebook page, the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" hitmaker died "as a result of the illness that she was being treated for."

The singer had been in the hospital since May, when she underwent emergency intestinal surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma.

In June, the "Holding Out for a Hero" musician's team provided a health update on her official website.

"Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital," the statement read. "Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery, but it is going to take time. We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes," the statement concluded.

On May 6, the musician had been reported to be hospitalized for emergency intestinal surgery, though it did not reveal details behind what prompted the procedure.

The '80s star released 18 studio albums throughout her career. Her most recent album, The Best is Yet to Come, released in 2021.