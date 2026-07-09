Trump Family Celebrates Palm Beach Airport Renaming

The Trump family celebrated the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J. Trump International Airport on Thursday (July 9). Eric Trump marked the occasion by taking the first flight into the newly named hub, viewing it as a tribute to his father's legacy. The renaming follows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signing a law in March to officially change the airport's name, reflecting President Trump's deep ties to the area.

The renaming process, which cost approximately $5.5 million, has sparked mixed reactions among state leaders and residents. Some see it as a fitting homage due to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residency, while others criticize the decision, citing the expense and the fact that it honors a sitting president. According to the Associated Press, U.S. Representative Lois Frankel called the name change "misguided and unfair," arguing that such decisions should involve local input.

Legal challenges have also emerged, with two lawsuits filed against the renaming effort. One lawsuit, filed by pilot George W. Poncy Jr., claims the renaming could pose safety risks and communication issues. Another lawsuit by trademark attorney Victoria Doyle seeks to halt the renaming until Poncy's case is resolved. Despite these challenges, the Sun Sentinel reports that the renaming is proceeding as planned.

While some travelers have expressed reluctance to use the new name, experts like Peter Ricci, a hospitality management professor at Florida Atlantic University, believe the impact on airport traffic will be minimal. He suggests that factors such as convenience and ticket prices are more influential than the airport's name.