Trump Returns To U.S. After NATO Summit In Turkey

President Donald Trump has returned to Washington following a two-day NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. During the summit, President Trump urged member nations to increase their defense spending and discussed a potential deal with Ukraine to manufacture Patriot air defense systems, aiming to bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russian missile attacks. He also renewed his controversial call for U.S. control over Greenland, despite Denmark's objections.

While in Turkey, President Trump praised NATO, an organization he has often criticized, stating there was "tremendous love and unity" among the member nations. He also announced plans to lift sanctions on Turkey and consider restoring the sale of F-35 fighter jets, a move seen as a gesture of goodwill towards Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The summit was marked by protests in Istanbul, with thousands demonstrating against NATO. Despite tensions, NATO leaders unveiled arms deals worth billions, reflecting their commitment to increased defense spending. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of these investments in maintaining security.

President Trump also engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He expressed optimism about reaching a deal, though the path forward remains uncertain.

The summit concluded with NATO leaders reaffirming their commitment to collective defense, while European leaders continue to work towards taking on more responsibility for the continent's security.