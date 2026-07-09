Trump Urges Supreme Court To Rehear Citizenship Case

President Donald Trump is calling for the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its recent decision that reaffirmed birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment. On Wednesday (July 8), Trump announced his intention to request a rehearing, describing the court's decision as a "miscarriage of justice" and "absolutely insane."

The Supreme Court's ruling on June 30 confirmed that individuals born in the United States are automatically granted citizenship, rejecting Trump's executive order aimed at restricting this right for children of undocumented immigrants and temporary visitors. Trump had signed this order on January 20, 2025, but the court's 6-3 decision deemed it unconstitutional. Chief Justice John Roberts stated that children born in the U.S. "to parents unlawfully or temporarily present" are "citizens at birth."

Despite the Supreme Court's longstanding practice of rarely granting rehearings, Trump is pushing for an immediate reconsideration, citing concerns about potential exploitation of the policy. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump claimed that signs advertising birthright citizenship were appearing along the southern border, calling it a "scam."

CNBC reports that the last time the Supreme Court agreed to rehear a case was in 1965. Trump also urged Congress to pass legislation to end birthright citizenship, though such a move would require a constitutional amendment.

Al Jazeera notes that the ruling was welcomed by civil rights groups, with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) emphasizing the fundamental promise of citizenship for those born in the U.S.

As Trump continues to challenge the decision, his administration's broader immigration policies remain a contentious issue, with ongoing debates about their impact on American society and legal frameworks.