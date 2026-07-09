UCLA Basketball Signs Top European Prospect

The UCLA men's basketball team has secured a major addition by signing 17-year-old Serbian guard Nikola Kusturica to a multi-year agreement. Kusturica, a standout at the recent FIBA Under-17 World Cup, is recognized as one of the top European prospects in his age group. During the tournament, he delivered a remarkable performance, scoring 37 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a game against the United States. This effort earned him a spot on the FIBA U17 World Cup All-Star Five and the Best Defensive Player award.

Kusturica's signing comes after an impressive showing in the World Cup, where he scored nearly half of Serbia's points in the championship game against Team USA. His performance has justified the substantial two-year, $12 million Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal offered by UCLA, which will keep him in Westwood until 2028 when he becomes eligible for the NBA Draft.

The young Serbian phenom is already projected as a potential top overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft. Known for his explosive athleticism and high basketball IQ, Kusturica has also gained professional experience playing for FC Barcelona's first team in Spain. His ability to get to the free-throw line consistently is seen as a key factor in raising his offensive game.

Rivals Senior National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw praised Kusturica's performance, noting his frame, length, and exceptional feel for the game. Shaw highlighted Kusturica's quick decision-making and ability to keep defenses on their heels.