US Home Prices Reach Record High As Sales Dip In June

U.S. home prices hit an all-time high in June, even as sales of previously occupied homes slowed compared to May, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The median price for existing homes climbed to $440,600, marking the highest level recorded by NAR, while existing-home sales dropped 2.4% month-over-month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million units. This slowdown comes as mortgage rates remain elevated, adding to the affordability challenges faced by many buyers.

NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun said, "The back-and-forth in monthly home sales activity, driven by mild fluctuations in mortgage rates, shows how sensitive home buyers are to affordability conditions." He noted that job gains have helped support the housing market this year, but warned that "progress on long-term housing affordability could be hampered if inventory growth continues to stall." According to NAR data, the Northeast saw a slight increase in sales during June, while the Midwest, South, and West experienced declines.

Compared to June last year, sales were up 2.8%, indicating that the market has improved somewhat year over year. However, higher mortgage rates—averaging above 6% in late June—continue to pressure affordability, especially for first-time buyers. As highlighted by U.S. Bank Wealth Management, even modest increases in interest rates can have a significant impact on what buyers can afford, forcing many to lower their price range or delay purchases.

The supply of homes has gradually risen in recent years, with 4.6 months of inventory available in June, but experts say that continued supply constraints could accelerate prices further. Builders are responding with more price flexibility and sales incentives, but affordability remains a key concern. Dr. Yun stated, "It is critical to introduce more supply to the market to widen the opportunity for homeownership."

Looking ahead, market analysts say that a durable rebound in home sales will likely depend on lower mortgage rates or further wage growth to offset high prices. NAR will release the next round of existing-home sales data for July on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.