US Soccer Star Pulisic Suffered Broken Leg Vs. Belgium

Christian Pulisic, a prominent player for the United States men's national soccer team, is recovering from a broken leg sustained during the team's Round of 16 match against Belgium in the 2026 World Cup. The injury occurred on Monday (July 6) when Pulisic collided with Belgium's Youri Tielemans while attempting a shot on goal. As reported by ESPN, the incident led to a bone bruise and "microfracture" of his tibia and fibula.

Pulisic, who plays for AC Milan, was forced to leave the game in the 59th minute, replaced by Sebastian Berhalter. Despite the injury, Pulisic remains optimistic about his recovery and is expected to resume training with AC Milan by August. The Fox Sports report highlights that Pulisic had been dealing with a calf injury earlier in the tournament, which limited his participation in previous matches.

The United States' World Cup campaign ended with a 4-1 defeat to Belgium. Pulisic expressed disappointment with the outcome and his inability to contribute more due to injuries. He stated, "I felt really good this summer with the guys and I thought my level was high." Despite his setbacks, Pulisic remains hopeful about future opportunities with both the national team and AC Milan.

Looking ahead, Pulisic will focus on recovery and preparing for the upcoming season under AC Milan's new manager, Ruben Amorim. His resilience and determination have been praised by teammates and coaches alike, with American defender Alex Freeman stating, "He's going to bounce back. He's a great player and a person that's always going to fight."