Niall Horan shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his final rehearsal for his first co-headlining show with Thomas Rhett.

Horan posted the clip on Instagram on Thursday (July 9), hours before he and Rhett perform at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s the first of two headlining shows in the midst of Rhett’s headlining “The Soundtrack To Life Tour.” Kashus Culpepper and Emily Ann Roberts will join Horan and Rhett in the lineup of the Nashville show. The genre-blending duo will co-headline another concert later this month at Hersheypark Stadium in Hersey, Pennsylvania.

“Niall and I have been buddies for nearly a decade now, but one thing we’ve not done yet is officially tour together," Rhett said in a statement when he and Horan announced the co-headlining shows earlier this year. "There’s nothing I love more than being on the road alongside longtime friends—it’s going to be a blast for us and the fans.”

Horan, who made his debut at the legendary Grand Ole Opry earlier this week, added in a statement of his own, “when TR brought up the idea of doing these, I immediately got so excited just thinking about it. We’ve been friends for ages and it just makes perfect sense.”

Rhett, the newest inductee into the Music City Walk of Fame, will also bring ERNEST, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Conner Smith on select dates of his tour. Scroll below to see the full list of dates.