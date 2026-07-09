Yungblud Pulls Out Of Canadian Music Fest, Issues Emotional Statement

Yungblud has dropped out of an upcoming performance at a Canadian music festival.

The rocker, who was slated to perform at The Cowboys Music Festival on Sunday (July 12) in Calgary, Alberta, issued an emotional statement following his exit.

"To all my family in Canada, I apologize for not being there with you all this weekend," he said, per Loudwire. "I'm currently in a place where I'm working on myself and taking time off at home in the U.K. I'm taking this extremely seriously and facing head on what's going on for the good of the long term. I will never take any of this for granted, and I will see you all soon. I love you all."

Earlier this month, the musician broke down in tears while performing at Bludfest 2026 in Czechia, sharing an emotional post on Instagram that featured a clip of him getting choked up on stage and becoming visibly overwhelmed.

"Lately I have felt so disconnected from everything," the musician wrote. "I have been trying my best to wake up every day. I have felt in pain a lot and I don't know why for a long time. But every time I find your faces, every time I find your eyes, every time I look at you, I know that I belong somewhere. This moment is a byproduct of my body releasing the wave of emotion that has hit me in the past year that I've been unable to process. Being an artist in this day and age is so strange because everything moves so quickly."