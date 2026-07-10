Boy George Reveals The Simple Way He Escapes Fame

By Will Mendelson

July 10, 2026

Dress Rehearsal Semi-Final One - 70th Eurovision Song Contest 2026
Photo: Christian Bruna / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Boy George opened up about how he takes a break from the spotlight.

The music icon revealed that he simply dresses down when he wants to escape fame.

"I will definitely go out in my sweatpants with a beanie on, and it affords me a luxury of seeing the world that I probably wouldn't have if I was dressed up as Boy George," the entertainer, whose real name is George O'Dowd, told People on Friday (July 10). "So I get to sort of be George and in that, really get to experience everything, hear everything, see everything, not be patronized, not be treated special. Sometimes actually it gives you a real insight to what people are like. And then the minute they find out it's you, it's like a whole other personality comes out."

Last month, the musician got candid about "Karma Chameleon" and how the hit song has lived on as a "guilty pleasure" since its

"I knew that song was going to be a hit," he told the outlet. "I mean, I was absolutely adamant it was going to be No. 1, even though I really had no experience to base it on. It was like a sort of guilty pleasure, that song."

Boy George
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices