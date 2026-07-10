Boy George Reveals The Simple Way He Escapes Fame

Boy George opened up about how he takes a break from the spotlight.

The music icon revealed that he simply dresses down when he wants to escape fame.

"I will definitely go out in my sweatpants with a beanie on, and it affords me a luxury of seeing the world that I probably wouldn't have if I was dressed up as Boy George," the entertainer, whose real name is George O'Dowd, told People on Friday (July 10). "So I get to sort of be George and in that, really get to experience everything, hear everything, see everything, not be patronized, not be treated special. Sometimes actually it gives you a real insight to what people are like. And then the minute they find out it's you, it's like a whole other personality comes out."

Last month, the musician got candid about "Karma Chameleon" and how the hit song has lived on as a "guilty pleasure" since its

"I knew that song was going to be a hit," he told the outlet. "I mean, I was absolutely adamant it was going to be No. 1, even though I really had no experience to base it on. It was like a sort of guilty pleasure, that song."