FBI Probes Money Trail Linked To Argentina's Soccer Squad

By iHeartRadio

July 10, 2026

US-FBL-WC-2026-FANS
Photo: GIORGIO VIERA / AFP / Getty Images

Federal agents have launched a preliminary investigation into the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for potential financial fraud and money laundering. The probe, led by the FBI, is examining over $300 million in transactions tied to the AFA, which were allegedly funneled through shell accounts in South Florida. The investigation focuses on whether these funds were illicitly moved through U.S. banks and companies, potentially violating U.S. law.

According to the Miami Herald, the AFA's financial operations under President Claudio Tapia and Treasurer Pablo Toviggino are under scrutiny. The FBI has questioned Argentine sports businessman Guillermo Tofoni regarding the AFA's international commercial agreements, particularly those involving TourProdEnter LLC, a Florida-based company handling the AFA's overseas sponsorships.

Despite the investigation, no formal charges have been filed in either the United States or Argentina. The AFA, which features international soccer star Lionel Messi, has not commented on the probe. Meanwhile, Argentina is set to face Switzerland in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday (July 12) in Kansas City, Missouri.

The investigation has placed Miami at the center of a complex financial web involving shell companies and offshore transfers. Yahoo Sports reports that the FBI is exploring whether these transactions could constitute money laundering or bank fraud. The AFA's relationship with TourProdEnter, which began in 2021, has changed the traditional payment system for sponsorships, raising questions about the funds' use.

As the investigation unfolds, legal experts caution that resolving such cases, which span multiple countries and financial systems, can take years. The AFA's financial dealings have already faced scrutiny in Argentina, with President Tapia facing unrelated charges of mismanagement of funds. The FBI's Miami field office has declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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