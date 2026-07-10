Hunger Games Franchise Returns To Theaters

The beloved 'Hunger Games' franchise is set to make a grand return to theaters later this summer. Lionsgate Films has announced that all five previous movies, including the original 'Hunger Games' from 2012, the 2013 sequel 'Catching Fire,' the two 'Mockingjay' films, and the 2023 prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,' will be re-released starting Thursday, September 3. This move is part of the lead-up to the new installment, 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' which will hit theaters on Friday, November 20.

The upcoming film, 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' is based on Suzanne Collins' latest novel and will explore the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. The story takes place 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's saga, focusing on a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film reunites director Francis Lawrence with producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

The cast includes Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Maya Hawke as Wiress. Fandango reports that the film will also feature Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket and Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman.

The original 'Hunger Games' films were a massive success, grossing nearly $3 billion worldwide. Fans eagerly await the new chapter in this iconic series, which promises to delve deeper into the history of Panem and its infamous games.