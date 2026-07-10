Insider Says Taylor Swift's Wedding Look Was 'Perfectly' Her Style

Taylor Swift's wedding gown fit her style "perfectly."

A source recently spoke to People about the Life of a Showgirl singer's bridal ensemble, sharing new details about how Swift looked when she said "I do" in her star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce. While the exact style of the dress has not been revealed, the insider said that the custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown she wore for the ceremony included a "long veil and train."

"She looked so beautiful. It didn't stray from her style," the source said, adding that the bridal look was "perfectly Taylor."

For their ceremony, both Swift and Kelce wore looks by Christian Dior Couture that were designed by Jonathan Anderson, who reportedly worked closely with the bride and groom for their wedding day attire, including Kelce's white tux. They also both donned shoes by Christian Louboutin, while Swift accessorized her wedding attire with Cartier jewelry.

The "Opalite" musician and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied the knot in a wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. The nuptials were officiated by Adam Sandler — who shared some poignant marriage advice to the happy couple — and featured many famous guests, including Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, mgk, George Kittle and many more.