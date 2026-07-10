Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Still 'Love Each Other Deeply' Amid Split

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's relationship may be evolving, but they still have a deep love for one another.

Days after reports circulated that the Bleachers frontman, 42, and the Substance actress, 31, have separated after nearly three years of marriage, a source told People that the pair are navigating this new chapter with kindness, love and respect for one another.

"They love each other deeply and are very sweet to each other. They are going through this process with nothing but kindness and unity," the source said, going on to shut down speculation surrounding their split as false. "The rumors swirling around out there about them just aren't true."

People reported on Wednesday (July 8) that Antonoff and Qualley had separated nearly three years after they tied the knot, with one source claiming their relationship had been "rocky" while another said they were "figuring things out."

The estranged spouses have been linked since 2021 and confirmed their engagement the following year. They got married in August 2023 in a ceremony in New Jersey attended by several celebrity guests, including Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift, among others.

Antonoff was recently seen attending friend and collaborator Swift's own wedding to Travis Kelce on July 3 without Qualley, instead bringing his sister Rachel Antonoff to the star-studded nuptials.