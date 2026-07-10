Judge Blocks Request To Monitor NFL's Terrion Arnold

A Hillsborough County judge has denied a request to require free agent NFL cornerback Terrion Arnold to wear a GPS monitor while awaiting trial on felony charges in Florida. During a hearing on Friday (July 10), the judge ruled against the prosecution's request for Arnold to wear the ankle monitor while under house arrest. Arnold, who faces charges including armed robbery and kidnapping, is accused of orchestrating an attack on three men he suspected of theft.

Arnold was released from jail after posting a $1 million bond and is currently confined to his home in Tallahassee, Florida, with allowances for work and legal obligations. Despite being released by the Detroit Lions following the charges, Arnold's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, stated that the cornerback has received interest from the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, and New York Jets. Steinberg anticipates that Arnold will sign with a new team within 30 days.

The judge, Chief Judge Christopher C. Sabella, emphasized that Arnold, as a public figure, would be under significant scrutiny. "I suspect that Mr. Arnold has a paparazzi monitor," Sabella remarked, suggesting that media attention would ensure Arnold's compliance with legal conditions. The decision not to impose a GPS monitor was made despite the prosecution's concerns about Arnold's release and potential flight risk.

Arnold's trial is ongoing, and he could be placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list, which would allow him to remain on paid leave if he signs with a team. The allegations against Arnold stem from an incident in February where he allegedly targeted individuals who were not involved in a theft from an Airbnb rental.