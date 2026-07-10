Kanye West Announces Massive New Concert

By iHeartRadio

July 10, 2026

NETHERLANDS-MUSIC-CONCERT
Photo: RAMON VAN FLYMEN / AFP / Getty Images

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is set to perform a one-night concert at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday, August 28. This marks his return to the city after 13 years, as part of his "YE Live Concert Tour 2026." The announcement was made on Thursday (July 9), generating excitement among fans eager to see the hip-hop mogul back on stage.

The concert is part of Ye's promotional efforts for his latest album, "BULLY," which has seen significant commercial success. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with 152,000 equivalent album units sold in its first week. Sixteen of its 18 tracks entered the Billboard Hot 100, underscoring its impact on the music charts.

Ye's return to live performances follows a period focused on music releases. The New Orleans show is one of several major stadium dates announced for 2026, including two upcoming performances at Chicago's Soldier Field on September 3 and 4. Fans can register for ticket access through the official rollout, with presale tickets available starting July 15 and general sales on July 17.

The concert will feature promotional artwork showing Ye standing atop a globe surrounded by clouds, accompanied by the words "Ye Live Concert." Ye is known for his elaborate stage productions that blend music, fashion, and visual concepts, making each performance a major event.

Despite past controversies, including antisemitic comments for which he has apologized, Ye continues to command attention in the music industry. His New Orleans concert adds to the anticipation surrounding his "BULLY" era and suggests more tour dates may be announced soon.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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