King Charles UK Meeting With Prince Harry's Family

King Charles and Queen Camilla marked a significant family reunion on Friday (July 10) at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England. The royal couple hosted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for a private meeting. This gathering was the first time in four years that King Charles had reunited with his grandchildren, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

Archie and Lilibet, who have been raised in California since their parents stepped back from royal duties in 2020, traveled from a European vacation to meet their grandfather. According to People, the meeting was kept private, with no images expected to be released.

The reunion follows Prince Harry's solo visit to the UK for charity events, including the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. Reports indicated that King Charles and Prince Harry had been working behind the scenes to arrange this family meeting despite earlier security concerns that had prevented Meghan and the children from accompanying Harry initially.

The family has been navigating complex dynamics since Harry and Meghan's move to the United States, with ongoing discussions about reconciliation. This meeting at Highgrove House represents a step towards mending family ties, although no public appearances are planned for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their UK visit.