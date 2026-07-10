LeBron James' Suitors Making Pitches Via Voice Memos

By iHeartRadio

July 10, 2026

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Photo: Malcolm Griffiths / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

NBA teams are vying for free agent LeBron James by sending voice memos to his agent, Rich Paul. The 41-year-old forward is reportedly absorbing these pitches while vacationing with family and friends. According to ESPN, James is considering offers from several teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat.

The Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as a strong contender. Bob Myers, a former Golden State Warriors executive, believes the Sixers offer James the best chance to win in his 24th NBA season. Myers stated, "If it's about winning, let's talk about this team. Because you can win here, in Philadelphia." The Sixers recently acquired five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown, further strengthening their roster.

Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley also made a public pitch for James to join the 76ers, emphasizing the city's passionate sports culture. Barkley said, "If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly and bring a championship to Philadelphia." Barkley praised Philadelphia as one of the best sports towns in the world.

James, who spent the last eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, is evaluating his options with no set timetable for a decision. As he enters his 24th season, James seeks "meaningful, competitive basketball" at his next destination.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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