Fans won't have to wait until release day to hear music from Gracie Abrams' highly anticipated new album.

On Thursday, July 16, iHeartRadio will present the "iHeartRadio Album Preview with Gracie Abrams featuring Daughter from Hell Presented by Capital One," giving listeners an exclusive first listen to songs from Abrams' upcoming album before it officially arrives on Friday, July 17. The one-hour special will air at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT across iHeartRadio Pop (CHR) and select Hot AC stations nationwide, while also streaming on Hit Nation, iHeartRadio's digital station.

Hosted by Abrams herself, the special offers much more than an early listen. Throughout the broadcast, the GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter shares the stories behind the making of Daughter from Hell, reflects on the inspiration behind the songs, and previews several unreleased tracks before fans can stream the full album.

The event also gives fans the opportunity to become part of the show. Listeners can visit Hit Nation and use iHeartRadio's Talkback feature to submit the biggest lessons they've learned in their 20s, along with questions for Abrams. Selected fan submissions will be featured during the special as Abrams reacts and responds on air. Entries will be accepted through July 16.

"I'm so excited to share Daughter from Hell with everyone," Abrams said. "This album means so much to me, and every song tells a story. Hosting my own radio show with iHeartRadio gives me the chance to introduce this music in a way that feels personal. I love that fans can be part of the conversation and share their experiences."

The celebration continues after the broadcast. On Friday, July 17, iHeartRadio's New Music Friday will feature select songs from Daughter from Hell, along with audio highlights from the exclusive special across participating stations.

Fans in New York will also have a chance to experience the album before its official release. Z100 New York will host an exclusive Album Preview Party on July 15, where lucky listeners can hear the album in its entirety. Winners will be selected through on-air giveaways, while Capital One cardholders can also enter for additional chances to attend through Z100's promotion.

With exclusive music, personal stories, and direct fan interaction, the iHeartRadio Album Preview gives listeners an intimate look inside Daughter from Hell before Gracie Abrams' newest era officially begins.

How to listen: