Leigh-Anne Pinnock's family is getting a little bit bigger.

On Thursday (July 9), the Little Mix singer revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with soccer star husband Andre Gray. The couple are already parents to twin girls, per E! News.

Pinnock shared the exciting news with a video on Instagram, set to her song "Heaven," of her in the studio before the camera panned out to show her caressing her growing baby bump.

"As one chapter ends, another begins," she wrote in the caption.

Pinnock's sweet announcement received a lot of love in the comments, including from her fellow Little Mix members. Perrie Edwards left a series of heart eye emojis while Jade Thirlwall wrote, "love you and your beautiful family."

Pinnock and Gray tied the knot in 2023 after seven years of dating. They became parents in 2021 with the birth of their twin daughters, whose names and faces they have kept out of the public eye.

The singer spoke to People in February about their decision to maintain their daughters' privacy, explaining that while it may have been bolstered from her "going through [an] online hate thing" at the time of their birth and seeing how toxic social media can be, she ultimately thinks the choice to be online should come from them.

"I want them to be able to make that decision," she said. "I want them to be able to [choose] if they want to be famous or not, because once they're out there, they're out there. And I think that's such a big thing."

Congratulations to the happy family!