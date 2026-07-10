Mexican President Threatens Legal Action Over ICE Shooting

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans for legal action against the U.S. following the fatal shooting of Mexican national Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Houston on Tuesday (July 7). The incident has sparked a diplomatic outcry, with Sheinbaum condemning the treatment of Mexican citizens in the U.S.

Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old resident of Houston for over 30 years, was shot during an ICE operation in the city's East End neighborhood. According to ICE, Salgado Araujo attempted to evade arrest, using his vehicle to ram an ICE vehicle. Federal authorities claim he tried to run over an agent, prompting the officer to fire in self-defense. Salgado Araujo was transported to a hospital where he later died, as reported by El Paso Times.

President Sheinbaum criticized the incident as part of a broader pattern of mistreatment of Mexican nationals, stating, "Their only offense is not having papers." The Mexican government plans to file criminal complaints in the U.S., moving beyond diplomatic notes already submitted to international human rights bodies. The Hill reported that the Mexican Foreign Ministry is preparing to file civil lawsuits against ICE and private companies operating detention centers.

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general is investigating the shooting, while the FBI is probing the alleged assault on a federal officer. In Houston, civil rights groups and local officials, including U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, are calling for independent investigations and greater transparency in federal enforcement operations.

The incident has intensified tensions between the U.S. and Mexico over immigration policies. Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco emphasized the importance of protecting the human rights of Mexican citizens, stating that Mexico will pursue legal action to hold ICE accountable for deaths under U.S. government oversight, as detailed by Texas Public Radio.