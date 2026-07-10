Michigan Takes Interim Tag Off Hoops Coach Boynton

The University of Michigan has officially named Mike Boynton Jr. as the head coach of its men's basketball team, removing the interim tag and signing him to a two-year contract. This decision comes less than a month after former head coach Dusty May left to join the Dallas Mavericks as head coach. Boynton, who served as an assistant under May, played a pivotal role in the Wolverines' top-ranked defense during their recent national championship season.

Boynton's promotion was announced on Friday (July 10), with Michigan's athletic director Warde Manuel expressing confidence in Boynton's leadership and experience. Manuel stated, "Mike is a veteran assistant with strong head coaching experience and a clear understanding of the standard we expect at Michigan." Boynton's coaching tenure at Michigan has already been marked by significant success, including a 64-13 record over the past two seasons, a Big Ten regular-season title, and the program's second NCAA national championship.

Before joining Michigan, Boynton was the head coach at Oklahoma State for seven years, where he developed NBA talent like Cade Cunningham. His defensive strategies have been instrumental in Michigan's recent achievements, with the team leading the nation in defensive efficiency last season.

Boynton expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "We have built a championship culture and a standard that everyone associated with this program takes great pride in." The appointment also triggers a 15-day transfer window for Michigan players, although 13 of the 14 scholarship players have already committed to staying.

The Wolverines' new head coach is set to continue building on the program's recent success, focusing on developing elite talent and maintaining Michigan's competitive edge in college basketball.