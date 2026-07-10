Millions To Roast In New Heat Dome This Weekend

A new heat dome is set to envelop large parts of the United States this weekend, bringing with it dangerous heat and oppressive humidity. Starting today, the heat wave will move across the Upper Plains, with temperatures expected to soar into the upper 90s in Montana and North Dakota. Humidity levels could push the heat index into the 100s, according to FOX Weather.

By Sunday, the heat will spread into the Midwest, potentially challenging record highs from Colorado to Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued a major HeatRisk warning, advising residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and stay hydrated. The heat wave is expected to reach the East Coast by Tuesday, impacting New England and the Mid-Atlantic regions.

As reported by Severe Weather Europe, the heat dome acts like a lid, trapping hot air at the surface and creating a thermal feedback loop. This phenomenon has already led to record-breaking temperatures and high humidity levels, affecting over 200 million Americans.

The Weather Channel notes that recent heat waves have resulted in numerous record high temperatures, with cities like Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C., experiencing highs of 106 and 103 degrees, respectively. The ongoing heat wave is expected to persist into next week, with the potential to break more records.

Residents are urged to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be exacerbated by high humidity levels. The combination of extreme heat and stagnant air could also lead to poor air quality, further impacting health.