Mississippi NAACP Calls For Probe Into Nolan Wells' Death

The Mississippi NAACP is demanding a thorough investigation into the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, who was found dead on Horn Island after being reported missing over the Fourth of July weekend. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the case, but the cause of death remains undetermined.

Wells, a native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was last seen on Horn Island on Saturday, July 4, after traveling there with friends. His body was discovered on Monday, ending a two-day search involving local, state, and federal agencies. The State Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his identity using dental records, but the cause of death has not been released.

The family has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who announced plans for an independent autopsy and review of the case. In an interview with Don Lemon, Crump stated that his team is seeking answers and transparency. They are particularly interested in reports of an argument on the island and potential inconsistencies, such as deleted texts from Wells' phone.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is actively seeking eyewitness accounts, photos, and videos from the northwest tip of Horn Island on July 4. Sheriff John Ledbetter emphasized the importance of reliable information and urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified details.

Wells was a promising athlete, set to return as a wide receiver for Southwest Mississippi Community College's football team. His family and community remember him as a kind and hardworking young man. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $230,000 to support his family.

Crump's investigation aims to uncover every fact surrounding Wells' death. He has committed to working with local law enforcement if foul play is suspected. The case has drawn national attention, and the community continues to seek justice and clarity.