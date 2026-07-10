Scottie Scheffler Misses First Cut In Four Years

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open today (Friday, July 10), marking the first time in four years he has not advanced to the weekend in a PGA Tour event. This ends his impressive streak of 78 consecutive made cuts, the longest active streak on the tour. Scheffler's previous missed cut was at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Scheffler, 30, began the second round three shots off the lead but struggled with a two-over 72, leaving him level par and one stroke shy of the projected cut line, which eventually settled at two under. As reported by Sky Sports, Scheffler expressed his frustration, saying, "I just felt I wasn't hitting it close enough to give myself enough opportunities."

The setback comes as Scheffler prepares to defend his Open Championship title next week at Royal Birkdale. Despite the disappointment, Scheffler remains focused on his upcoming challenge, stating, "I'll figure out how I get down to Birkdale and go from there."

Scheffler's streak was the fifth-longest in PGA Tour history, with Tiger Woods holding the record with 142 consecutive cuts made. Scheffler's consistency has been a hallmark of his career, having not finished outside the top 25 since the 2024 BMW Championship.

With the Genesis Scottish Open behind him, Scheffler will now focus on preparing for The Open, where he hopes to replicate his previous success and defend his title against a competitive field.