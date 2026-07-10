Seattle Seahawks Sale Draws Two Leading Bidders

Two groups have emerged as frontrunners to purchase the Seattle Seahawks, according to reports. One bid is led by Aditya Mittal, a minority owner of the Boston Celtics, and former Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck. The competing group is headed by Vinod Khosla, a minority investor in the San Francisco 49ers. Reports indicate that one of these groups also includes a former Seahawks player, though their identity remains undisclosed.

The sale is being managed by Allen & Company, which has not provided any updates on the process. The Seahawks, currently valued at $6.59 billion, are expected to sell for a record amount, with estimates ranging from $9 billion to $11 billion. The estate of the late Paul G. Allen, who purchased the team in 1997, is handling the sale. Allen's will stipulates that proceeds from the sale will benefit charitable causes he supported.

The bids were reportedly due last week, with discussions likely taking place at Allen & Co.'s annual conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. The conference is known for its exclusive nature and is attended by influential figures, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The Seahawks sale is anticipated to conclude by the start of the 2026 NFL season, with the first game scheduled for September 9 against the New England Patriots. If successful, the sale could set a new record for the most expensive sports franchise in North America.