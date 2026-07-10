On a recent episode of the "Nightcap" podcast, host Shannon Sharpe and boxer Shakur Stevenson engaged in a heated debate over Stevenson's boxing style. The exchange highlighted differing views on what fans expect from a boxing match.

Sharpe, a former NFL star, expressed his desire for more offensive action in Stevenson's fights. Using basketball legend Tim Duncan as an analogy, Sharpe argued that while Stevenson is undoubtedly skilled, his defensive approach may not satisfy fans who pay high prices for tickets.

"If I’m paying $10,000 for a ticket, Shakur, I want to see something," Sharpe said, emphasizing the need for excitement in addition to technical prowess.

Stevenson, however, defended his style by referencing his recent performances, suggesting that true boxing fans would appreciate his technique. He countered Sharpe's critique by questioning his credibility as a boxing fan, saying, "I don’t think you’re a big boxing fan then."

The debate underscored a long-standing discussion in the boxing community about the balance between skill and entertainment. While Stevenson prides himself on being hard to hit, Sharpe's comments reflect a common sentiment among fans who crave more action-packed bouts.

This exchange, covered by Boxing News 24/7, illustrates the ongoing tension between maintaining technical excellence and delivering a thrilling spectacle for audiences.