Stamp Honoring Iconic Barbie Doll Goes On Sale Saturday

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is set to release a new set of stamps featuring the iconic Barbie doll on Saturday (July 11) during the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention in Austin, Texas. These stamps celebrate Barbie's 65-year legacy, showcasing her in 10 different career outfits, from surgeon to astronaut, reflecting the doll's representation of over 250 careers since her debut in 1959.

Designed in collaboration with Mattel, the stamps were created with a "spirit of fun," using vibrant colors, especially the signature "Barbie Pink," to evoke joy. The stamps are Forever stamps, meaning they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, worked closely with Mattel to design the stamps, using a rarely seen format that is a third taller than typical commemorative stamps. Kessler expressed excitement about the project, noting the inspiring breadth of Barbie's career journey.

Barbie, introduced as "The Original Teenage Fashion Model," has become a symbol of limitless possibilities, inspiring generations of children to dream big. Customers can purchase the stamps through various channels, including the USPS website and select post office locations nationwide.