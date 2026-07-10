Teddy Swims Confirms Raiche Wright Split In New Song 'Break Up In Reverse'

Teddy Swims is channeling his feelings about the end of his relationship into his new song "Break Up in Reverse."

The track, which dropped on Friday (July 10), seemingly reveals his split from former partner Raiche Wright, with whom he shares one son, and which he confirmed in a press release from Warner Records about the song, per People.

"Upon writing this song and my next album, I've been going through it with my relationship with my baby's mother coming to an end," he said, adding that the new track "really hits home for me right now and where I am in my life."

Swims previously said he had "a little heartbreak going on" and was "going through a bit of a situation with my baby mother" while at Stagecoach in April, and that heartbreak can be felt in the lyrics of "Break Up in Reverse."

"Things we should have never said/ Just crawl right back into our heads/ Here you say to me/ 'Leave don't please,'" he sings in the emotional track. "I wish we could break up in reverse/ Every night would get better instead of getting worse/ I'd watch you slowly slip back into my hands/ Say goodbye to me in the beginning/ And love me in the end."

The "Lose Control" musician drew inspiration for the track from the 2001 song "Rewind" by rapper Nas; however, Swims knew how he wanted to spin it to reflect his own relationship woes.

"So we thought, how beautiful would it be if we took the same idea, but wrote it about my relationship," he said.

Swims and Wright, who had been linked since 2024, welcomed their first child together last year, a son born June 23, 2025. While they have kept details about their son private, the singer has gotten candid about how fatherhood is both "the f---ing coolest" and "a terrifying thing."

You can listen to "Break Up in Reverse" on iHeartRadio.