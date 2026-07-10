Trump Fires Remaining Members Of Election Commission

President Donald Trump has dismissed the last three members of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), leaving the federal agency without any commissioners. The firings occurred on Thursday (July 9) and were communicated via email. The EAC, created in 2002, assists states with election administration, including certifying voting systems and maintaining mail-in voter forms.

The two Democratic commissioners, Thomas Hicks and Benjamin Hovland, were informed of their terminations by email, while the Republican commissioner, Christy McCormick, was allowed to resign. The EAC's fourth commissioner, Republican Donald Palmer, had already left the agency earlier this year. The dismissals follow a recent Supreme Court decision granting the president the power to remove leaders of independent agencies, a move that has sparked debate about its implications for bipartisan election bodies.

The EAC plays a critical role in supporting state and local election officials by distributing federal election funds, testing and certifying voting systems, and providing guidance. The commission was designed to be bipartisan, with no more than two members from the same party. However, Trump's actions have left the agency unable to function until new commissioners are appointed and confirmed by the Senate.

The firings have drawn criticism from election officials and advocacy groups. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes called the move "irresponsible and dangerous," emphasizing the importance of nonpartisan election administration. The White House has not commented on the firings, and it remains unclear how Trump will proceed with appointing new commissioners.

The EAC's dismantling raises concerns about potential changes to voting rules ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The commission's inability to act could delay updates to voting-system standards and other critical election-related tasks. ProPublica reported that the commission has faced challenges in the past, including partisan infighting and funding issues, but had recently made progress in setting new standards and providing resources for election officials.