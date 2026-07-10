Trump To Allow Housing Bill To Become Law

President Donald Trump will allow a bipartisan housing bill to become law without his signature, according to the White House. The housing legislation, known as the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, aims to make homeownership more affordable and includes provisions to boost homebuilding and limit corporate ownership of single-family homes. Despite its bipartisan support, President Trump has refused to sign the bill, protesting Congress's failure to pass the SAVE America Act, which requires proof of citizenship to register to vote and photo ID to cast a ballot.

The housing bill, presented to Trump on June 29, will automatically become law at midnight (July 10) after the 10-day period for presidential action expires, as reported by Time. The bill passed both the House and the Senate with significant support, with the Senate voting 85-5 and the House 358-2. The legislation seeks to address the rising cost of housing, a pressing issue for many Americans, with the median home price reaching $440,600 in June.

The White House initially supported the housing bill, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling it a significant piece of legislation. However, Trump canceled the signing ceremony, demanding the passage of the SAVE America Act, which has stalled in the Senate due to insufficient support. NPR reports that the housing bill will introduce measures such as capping the number of homes corporate landlords can own and creating incentives for modular home development.

Despite Trump's protest, the housing bill will become law, marking a rare moment of bipartisan agreement in Congress. Al Jazeera notes that the bill's provisions are popular among Americans, with a majority supporting limits on corporate home ownership. The legislation is expected to address housing affordability, a critical issue for many voters ahead of the midterm elections.