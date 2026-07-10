Trump: Won't Sign Housing Bill In Protest Of Save America Act

President Donald Trump has announced he will not sign a bipartisan housing bill, citing his dissatisfaction with the Senate's failure to pass the Save America Act. This decision was shared in a post on Truth Social, where President Trump expressed his frustration over the act's non-passage, calling it "crazy" and a threat to any politician opposing it. The Save America Act requires proof of citizenship to register to vote and mandates photo ID for casting ballots.

The housing bill, which aims to reduce housing costs, had been scheduled for signing but was abruptly canceled by Trump. He insists that he will only sign it once the Save America Act is approved by Congress. The act has been passed by the House multiple times but has stalled in the Senate due to insufficient support to overcome a filibuster, as reported by NPR.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has echoed Trump's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of election integrity. However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has noted the challenges in securing enough votes for the act's passage. The act has faced criticism for its stringent documentation requirements, which some argue could suppress voter participation, according to the Campaign Legal Center.

Despite the hurdles, Trump and his supporters are pushing for the act to be included in a reconciliation bill, a strategy that would bypass the filibuster and require only a simple majority for passage. This approach is part of a broader effort to ensure election security, though opponents argue it may hinder voter access.

As the debate continues, the housing bill remains unsigned, and the future of the Save America Act is uncertain. Lawmakers are under pressure to find a resolution that addresses both housing affordability and election integrity concerns.