Thomas Rhett teamed up with Niall Horan to deliver an unforgettable set packed with nostalgic anthems and career-spanning hits.

The genre-blending artists co-headlined GEODIS Park on Thursday night (July 9) in Nashville, Tennessee, sharing the stage with special guests Kashus Culpepper and Emily Ann Roberts as Rhett kicks off his “The Soundtrack To Life Tour.” Rhett and Horan delivered individual performances before sharing the stage together to close out the night. Rhett and Horan began their shared set with “Heaven,” which Horan released on his 2023 studio album, The Show. They went on to perform “Old Tricks,” a collaboration appearing on the deluxe edition of Rhett’s About A Woman record last year.

Rhett shared with thousands of fans in the crowd that he and Horan considered several songs to cover during the show, including hits by Tom Petty, Reba McEntire and other artists. Horan suggested, “why don’t we do the biggest song on the planet?” That’s when Rhett revealed, “we are Ella’s Fellas,” and went on to cover Ella Langley’s history-making single, “Choosin’ Texas.”