US-Belgium World Cup Match Draws 50-Million Viewers

For the first time, a World Cup match featuring the United States has surpassed 50 million viewers in the U.S. Monday's (July 6) match between the U.S. and Belgium drew a staggering 50.1 million viewers across Fox, Telemundo, and Peacock. This viewership surpasses the audience for the NFL conference championships, which averaged just over 47 million viewers.

The match set a record as the most-watched soccer telecast in U.S. history, with Fox alone accounting for 33.1 million viewers at its peak. The combined viewership highlights the growing popularity of soccer in the United States, as noted by Yahoo Sports.

Telemundo and Peacock also reported significant viewership, with the Spanish-language broadcast drawing 12 million viewers. The accessibility of the games, hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, has contributed to these record-breaking numbers, according to NBC Sports.

Despite the U.S. team's exit from the tournament, the interest in soccer remains strong. The World Cup's appeal is expected to continue, especially with the upcoming quarterfinals. The final match, scheduled for July 19, aims to maintain this momentum, though it is unlikely to match the Super Bowl's viewership numbers, which reached 125.6 million earlier this year.