A viral photo suggesting that actress Meagan Good is pregnant has been debunked as an AI-generated fake.

According to TMZ, the image, which shows Good with a baby bump, is a digitally altered version of a 2015 paparazzi photo. The original image was manipulated to include a baby bump, sparking false pregnancy rumors.

The doctored photo, which circulated widely on social media, included telltale signs of AI manipulation, such as extra fingers on Good's hands. The image also depicted Good holding a vape, which she no longer uses, especially if she were expecting.

The spread of the fake image has led to discussions about the misuse of AI technology. Many social media users expressed their frustration, noting that AI is being used irresponsibly. Instagram users commented on the situation, with one saying, "AI is gonna ruin lives," and another stating, "Y’all are using AI for all the wrong reasons."

Although the couple is not currently expecting, Good has expressed her desire to start a family with Majors in the future. She shared her thoughts on motherhood in an interview with BET, saying that she is ready to have children and believes Majors will be an amazing father.