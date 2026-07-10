Watch: Billy Corgan Says Pumpkins Could Do Sphere Show 'Nobody Else Would'

Billy Corgan is confident that Smashing Pumpkins would "put on a show that nobody else would" at Sphere in Las Vegas.

"We just haven't been asked yet," the musician recently told Consequence. "I'm really impressed by anybody who can play the Sphere because it's a heavy lift. It's a production thing, and you really have to draw a lot of people."

The "1979" singer, however, admitted that he wasn't certain that the Pumpkins were a big enough name to draw a crowd. Still, he teased what fans could expect of a Sphere set.

"So number one, I'm not sure we're big enough to draw people over time to do it, but if somebody came and said, 'Yeah, we believe you can do it,' I think the Pumpkins could put on a show that nobody else would put on, because of the theatrical nature of the records and the presentation," he continued. "And with that level of production, it would be like a goth winter in there, and I think we're probably the only band that could pull that off at that level."

In May, the band announced a tour to celebrate 30 years of their iconic 1995 double album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

The "Rats in a Cage Tour," which begins Sept. 30 in Columbus, Ohio before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, is a "one-of-a-kind show featuring two distinct sets celebrating the 30th anniversary, plus nearly four decades of hits and dark treasures," per the band's Instagram account.