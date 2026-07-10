White House Steps Up Security With Door Upgrades, Fencing Plans

The White House is undergoing major security upgrades, including work on its front door and possible new permanent fencing along Pennsylvania Avenue and around Lafayette Square. Construction crews have erected scaffolding and tarps at the North Portico, with officials saying the work should be finished by mid-September. The latest projects are part of a broader push for heightened security after several recent incidents, including assassination attempts on President Donald Trump and a shooting near the White House in May.

According to Forbes, the Secret Service requested the upgrades to the White House’s front entrance, describing them as urgent in light of ongoing threats. The North Portico’s stone columns are also being restored, with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum saying repairs will be completed "very quickly." President Trump has commented on the repairs, noting that construction workers removed "about 150 years of paint" from the columns and calling them "treated very badly by a lot of presidents."

Alongside these upgrades, the Trump administration is considering installing permanent fencing around the White House and Lafayette Square. According to the Detroit News, the new fence would allow officials to close off areas to the public when needed. The park, currently popular with tourists and protesters, sometimes uses temporary barriers, but the proposed fencing would make closures more efficient and secure. The Secret Service has pushed for this change for years, and earlier administrations also considered it.

Construction contracts have been awarded to Clark Construction and AECOM, companies with experience on other major White House projects. Approval from the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts is still required before permanent fences are built, as reported by the Washington Post.

These changes come amid broader construction across the White House grounds and downtown Washington, with over $1.2 billion in projects underway. Some of these, like a new ballroom and renovations to the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, have generated debate over funding and public access. The proposed permanent fencing could change how residents and visitors experience the area, depending on how often closures are enforced.