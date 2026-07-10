Zverev Ends Fery's Cinderella Run, Advances To Wimbledon Final

Alexander Zverev has advanced to the Wimbledon final after defeating Arthur Fery in straight sets on Friday (July 10). The 29-year-old German, who recently won the French Open, ended Fery's surprising run at the All-England Club. Fery, a 23-year-old British wild card, captivated fans with his remarkable journey, which included defeating French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-finals.

Zverev will now face either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday. The German player expressed his excitement about the atmosphere at Wimbledon, saying, "I've been on tour for long enough. I feel like I've seen the most hostile crowds, I've seen tough crowds, I've seen unfair crowds as well." Despite most spectators supporting Fery, Zverev remained unfazed and focused on his game.

Fery's performance at Wimbledon marked a significant achievement for the young Briton, who was ranked 114th coming into the tournament. His run to the semi-finals was unexpected, but he embraced the challenge, saying, "I'm ready for it. I have nothing to lose. I'm just going to go out there and just put my game on the court."

Sky Sports reported that Fery had hoped to become just the second British man after Andy Murray to reach the Wimbledon final in the Open era. Despite falling short, his performance has been a highlight of the tournament.

Zverev, who is competing in his first Wimbledon final, is eager to add another Grand Slam title to his resume. The final promises to be an exciting match, with either Djokovic or Sinner standing between Zverev and his second consecutive Grand Slam victory.