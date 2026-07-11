Beyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance At JAY-Z's Yankee Stadium Show
By iHeartRadio
July 11, 2026
Fans were in for a treat on Friday (July 10) when Beyoncé joined her husband JAŸ-Z on stage at Yankee Stadium in New York during his 30th anniversary show. The iconic couple performed "Can't Knock the Hustle," with Beyoncé stepping in for Mary J Blige's part, much to the delight of the audience.
The event marked the first of three headlining shows celebrating the anniversaries of JAŸ-Z's debut album, 'Reasonable Doubt,' and his 25th anniversary of 'The Blueprint.' The show was a mix of nostalgia and surprise, featuring appearances from family and friends, including their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Blue Ivy impressed the crowd with her piano skills during "Feelin' It," earning cheers and applause from the audience.
Variety reported that the concert was a celebration of JAŸ-Z's career, with performances of every song from 'Reasonable Doubt' and guest appearances from artists like Nas and Jaz-O. The show concluded with a performance of "Empire State of Mind" featuring Alicia Keys.
The concert series, which began on Friday, will continue with two more shows, including one billed as "Extra Innings," leaving fans curious about what surprises are yet to come.
JAŸ-Z 30, Yankee Stadium, Friday, July 10th - Set List
Can’t Knock The Hustle (Beyoncé)
Politics As Usual
Made In America
Brooklyn’s Finest
I Love The Dough
Dead Presidents
World Is Yours (Nas)
NY State of Mind (Nas)
Where I’m From (Nas)
Feelin It
D’evils
No Church In the Wild
Can I Live
Jigga My
Ain’t No
Excuse Me Miss
22 Two’s
Friend or Foe
Coming Of Age (Memphis Bleek)
Cashmere Thoughts
Allure
Bring It On (Jaz-O)
Regrets
Empire State of Mind (Alicia Keys)
This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio