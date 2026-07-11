Fans were in for a treat on Friday (July 10) when Beyoncé joined her husband JAŸ-Z on stage at Yankee Stadium in New York during his 30th anniversary show. The iconic couple performed "Can't Knock the Hustle," with Beyoncé stepping in for Mary J Blige's part, much to the delight of the audience.

The event marked the first of three headlining shows celebrating the anniversaries of JAŸ-Z's debut album, 'Reasonable Doubt,' and his 25th anniversary of 'The Blueprint.' The show was a mix of nostalgia and surprise, featuring appearances from family and friends, including their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Blue Ivy impressed the crowd with her piano skills during "Feelin' It," earning cheers and applause from the audience.

Variety reported that the concert was a celebration of JAŸ-Z's career, with performances of every song from 'Reasonable Doubt' and guest appearances from artists like Nas and Jaz-O. The show concluded with a performance of "Empire State of Mind" featuring Alicia Keys.

The concert series, which began on Friday, will continue with two more shows, including one billed as "Extra Innings," leaving fans curious about what surprises are yet to come.

JAŸ-Z 30, Yankee Stadium, Friday, July 10th - Set List

Can’t Knock The Hustle (Beyoncé)

Politics As Usual

Made In America

Brooklyn’s Finest

I Love The Dough

Dead Presidents

World Is Yours (Nas)

NY State of Mind (Nas)

Where I’m From (Nas)

Feelin It

D’evils

No Church In the Wild

Can I Live

Jigga My

Ain’t No

Excuse Me Miss

22 Two’s

Friend or Foe

Coming Of Age (Memphis Bleek)

Cashmere Thoughts

Allure

Bring It On (Jaz-O)

Regrets

Empire State of Mind (Alicia Keys)