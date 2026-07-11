Cyclosporiasis Seen In At Least 18 States

By iHeartRadio

July 11, 2026

Taco Bell Restaurant
Photo: Duane Prokop / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

A widespread outbreak of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the parasite _Cyclospora cayetanensis_, has been reported in at least 18 states, with Michigan experiencing the highest number of cases. As of Friday (July 10), Michigan reported over 1,250 cases, while Ohio has confirmed more than 350 cases. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include severe watery diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The outbreak has prompted Taco Bell to temporarily remove certain fresh produce items, such as lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro onion, from some locations due to potential contamination concerns. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not identified a specific source for the outbreak. The CDC advises that testing for the parasite must be specifically requested by healthcare providers, as it is not part of routine stool testing in the U.S.

The outbreak has also affected states including Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Health officials are investigating the source of the contamination, which is often linked to fresh produce like salad kits and berries. The CDC and state health departments are working to identify potential clusters and sources of illness.

The illness is typically not life-threatening, but symptoms can last for weeks if untreated. The CDC recommends avoiding potentially contaminated food or water, and thorough washing and proper handling of produce to reduce risk. For more information on the outbreak, visit the CDC's website.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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