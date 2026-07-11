US Demands Iran Declare Strait Of Hormuz Open

The United States is urging Iran to publicly confirm that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, amid escalating tensions between the two nations. A senior U.S. official told NewsNation on Friday (July 10) that the situation could worsen if Iran refuses to comply. This demand follows a series of military strikes exchanged between the U.S. and Iran earlier this week.

President Donald Trump stated that Iran is willing to continue discussions, and the U.S. has agreed to engage in talks. However, in a post on Truth Social, Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran over. Talks between the two countries are reportedly set to take place in Oman on Saturday (July 11).

The recent hostilities were triggered when Iran attacked three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the U.S. to respond with strikes on nearly 100 Iranian targets. According to The Guardian, these actions have led to a sharp increase in oil prices and heightened regional tensions.

Iran claims it has the right to control passage through the strait and has accused the U.S. of violating a memorandum of understanding by attempting to open new sea lanes without its permission. The U.S. Central Command has stated that its military actions aim to ensure freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.

The situation remains precarious, with both sides expressing readiness to continue military actions if necessary. As diplomatic efforts continue, the outcome of the talks in Oman could be crucial in determining the future of the conflict.